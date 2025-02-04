Roku Remains Top U.S. Streaming Device
It had a 39% share of the open programmatic CTV device market in the U.S. and also led in Canada and Mexico according to Pixalate
A new study from Pixalate indicates that Roku remains by far the dominant player among streaming devices in North America where its market share was more than double its closest competitor.
Pixalate data from Q4 2024 shows Roku had the highest open programmatic CTV device market share in the United States, with 39% share of voice (SOV) in Q4, 2024.
Roku also led in Canada with a 35% SOV and Mexico with a 74% SOV.
In the U.S. Prime Video was second at 15%, followed by Samsung (13% share), Apple (12%), LG (8%), Vizio (3%).
The study did find, however, that Roku’s share had declined from a 55% share in 2023 to 39% in 2024, a 28% drop. In contrast Amazon increased its share by 40% from a 11% share in 2023 to 15% share while Samsung increased its market share from 8% to 13%, a 51% increase in its market share.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.