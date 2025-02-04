Roku Remains Top U.S. Streaming Device

A new study from Pixalate indicates that Roku remains by far the dominant player among streaming devices in North America where its market share was more than double its closest competitor.

Pixalate data from Q4 2024 shows Roku had the highest open programmatic CTV device market share in the United States, with 39% share of voice (SOV) in Q4, 2024.

Roku also led in Canada with a 35% SOV and Mexico with a 74% SOV.

In the U.S. Prime Video was second at 15%, followed by Samsung (13% share), Apple (12%), LG (8%), Vizio (3%).

The study did find, however, that Roku’s share had declined from a 55% share in 2023 to 39% in 2024, a 28% drop. In contrast Amazon increased its share by 40% from a 11% share in 2023 to 15% share while Samsung increased its market share from 8% to 13%, a 51% increase in its market share.