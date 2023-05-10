Roku Launches New Home Monitoring System

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has expanded its Smart Home lineup to include home monitoring devices, adding to the existing suite of security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more.

“Roku’s new home monitoring system provides peace of mind, while being easier than ever to set up, control, and monitor,” said Mark Robins, vice president, Roku Smart Home. “We are proud to further extend Roku’s Smart Home lineup with affordable, simple ways to secure the safety of any home.”

The new Roku Home Monitoring System SE includes two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a wire-free keypad, and a hub with a built-in siren with the option to either monitor your home yourself or subscribe to professional 24/7 monitoring. The products will be available starting online at Roku.com and exclusively in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com starting May 15.

The Roku Home Monitoring System SE also offers guided videos and clear illustrations to help users quickly and easily set up the system.

Developed in partnership with Wyze labs, the five-piece Roku Home Monitoring System SE is priced at $99, and includes:

Two entry sensors: Get notified on your phone when a door or window is opened, closed, or left open.

Motion sensor: Get notified – or automatically turn on a light – when motion is detected. Got a dog or cat? Ignore pets with an adjustable setting.

Hub with built-in siren: Notify the house – and the neighborhood – if an emergency is detected.

Keypad: Easily arm or disarm your home, change modes, or manually sound your alarm.

The system is easily expandable with additional entry sensors, motion sensors, and keypads.

Users have the option to self-monitor their homes for free or subscribe to affordable 24/7 professional monitoring, powered by Noonlight, a leader in smart professional monitoring. Professional Monitoring is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, and subscribers who choose annual billing receive 50% off their first year.

Additional Roku Smart Home products new to the portfolio include an advanced Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE that allows users to show up to 16 different colors at once and a Roku Solar Panel that powers the wire-free Roku Outdoor Camera SE.

Roku Smart Home customers who use a Roku player or TV powered by the Roku operating system will be able to access the new features as the latest Roku TV OS rolls out automatically in the coming weeks. The new features include: