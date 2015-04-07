Rohde & Schwarz to Demo Venice 4K Entertainment at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – Rodhe & Schwarz will demonstrate how TV studios can realize production workflows in 4K for 2015 NAB Show attendees with its new ingest and product server, the Venice 4K.

The Venice 4K enables TV studios to set up file-based studio production workflows in 4K which resemble HD workflows in their simplicity. It allows for direct recording in 4K without stitching processes and synchronously converts material to HD-SDI and saves it as a file. The Venice 4K offers production freedom as workflows can be adjusted to meet changing needs.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.