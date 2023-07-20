Rohde & Schwarz To Highlight 5G Broadcast At IBC 2023

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz will demonstrate how network operators and content providers can leverage 5G Broadcast technology and show its media solutions for today’s complex environments where speed, security and scalability are necessary during IBC 2023 at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 15-18.

“Over the past years we have proven that 5G Broadcast is ideal to transmit any kind of data to large audiences, complementing existing terrestrial and mobile network distribution. Various application scenarios have been validated in field tests using our equipment,” said Manfred Reitmeier, vice president broadcast and amplifier systems at Rohde & Schwarz. “Now it is time to enter the next phase, developing business cases and preparing network plannings.”

The company will show its R&S TH1 software-defined transmitter. Offering agile support across a wide range of formats, including 5G Broadcast, the transmitter is engineered with performance, sustainability, resilience and efficiency in mind, it said.

"The media industry is confronted with significant challenges in audience behavior and technological transformation," said Thorsten Sauer, vice president media solutions at Rohde & Schwarz. "This is why our portfolio is focused on flexible solutions providing the highest degree of operational resilience and security.”

The company will also exhibit its entire product line addressing the business and technical challenges facing the media industry.

“From our Gallium StreamMaster Playout solutions which power the most complex workflows of national broadcasters to the award-winning R&S SpycerNode2 media storage solution, leveraging HPC (High Performance Computing) technology and VSA (Virtual Storage Access), the most demanding and leading broadcasters and studios rely on the performance and reliability of our media solutions,” said Sauer.

See Rohde & Schwarz at IBC 2023 Stand 7.B21.