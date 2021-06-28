Roger Bowley Joins ES Broadcast

LONDON—Broadcast solutions specialist ES Broadcast has hired Roger Bowley as senior account manager.

Bowley joins the company from cloud services provider AWS, where he was Elemental principal sales specialist for almost five years.

The focus of Bowley’s role as senior account manager will be to work with key clients across ES Broadcast’s equipment supply, systems integration, archiving and content services business divisions to understand their needs and to develop end-to-end solutions from within the company’s expansive portfolio of services.

The appointment follows ES Broadcast’s recent acquisition of archiving specialist Memnon from Sony and is part of its strategy of providing a comprehensive suite of solutions in a complex and rapidly changing market, the company said.

“Roger’s range of experience in the broadcast and creative technology spheres is almost unparalleled,” explained Ben Murphy, Group CEO of ES Broadcast. “He has a depth of knowledge not only of traditional broadcast but of the full gamut of technology, from legacy formats to cutting-edge cloud solutions. This will be invaluable in developing complex client-focussed solutions that require the integration of services from across ES Broadcast’s various business divisions.”

Bowley’s experience over more than three decades in broadcast ranges from content acquisition to delivery, with expertise in video production, post and publishing workflow solutions including live production, edit, MAM, playout TX and OTT, VOD and live streaming technologies.

His CV boasts roles with some of the leading manufacturers and service providers in the industry.

Bowley’s early career was in telecoms and audio, before spending more than a decade in European sales roles with broadcast manufacturers Quantel and Snell & Wilcox. He also had stints at workflow automation specialists Marquis Broadcast and Omnibus, prior to heading up UK sales teams at manufacturers Miranda and Grass Valley.

Most recently he spent more than four years at AWS, placing him at the heart of innovative cloud-based content solutions, including cloud content distribution, OTT, live streaming and VOD delivery.