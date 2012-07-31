Riedel Set to Show Expanded Networking Product Line at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Riedel Communications will be on hand at the IBC Show to promote both its intercom equipment and networking technology. Featured products include the RockNet RN 334 SI card that’s designed to fit in any Soundcraft SI audio console’s expansion slot and provide 32 inputs and outputs to the RockNet system. The RN 334 Si joins similar interfaces for Yamaha and Studer console products. The company will also be demonstrating new conversion functionality for its MN-HDP-6-IO media card used with the MediorNet fiber-based real-time networking system. The card features now features integrated broadcast quality signal conversion with low latency and next-generation motion adaptive deinterlacing and scaling technologies to ensure high quality images.

Riedel Communications will be at stand 10.A31.