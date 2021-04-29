Riedel Hires Trip Wootten as U.S. Southeast Regional Sales Manager
By TVT Staff
Brings a decade of experience in the region
BURBANK, Calif.—Riedel Communications Inc. has hired Trip Wootten as regional sales manager for the U.S. Southeast. Reporting to Rich Zabel, vice president of sales, Riedel Communications Inc., the Americas, Wootten will lead sales for a market that includes Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Zabel said in a press statement, "[Trip] knows the Southeast market inside and out, so he'll be able to hit the ground running and start having an immediate impact as we continue growing our sales presence in the region."
With more than a decade of sales, sales support and sales engineering experience Wootten most recently oversaw a large Southeastern sales territory as regional account manager for Grass Valley, and for Telestream. Prior to joining Telestream, Wootten served for more than seven years at Grass Valley in account management, sales management, sales support, and inside sales positions.
