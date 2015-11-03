Riedel Appoints Bente President and CEO of Riedel North America

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Riedel Communications has named Joyce Bente the new president and CEO of Riedel North America. With nearly 30 years of experience, Bente will lead strategy and operations in an effort to expand Riedel’s North American presence.

Joyce Bente

Prior to joining Riedel, Bente served as the director of sales for Bexel. She also previously worked as the vice president of sales with Band Pro Film & Digital.

Riedel Communications is a manufacturer and distributor of real-time video, audio, data and communications networks. Riedel North America is located in Burbank, Calif.