Riedel Americas Names David Perkins As Manager of Service and Support

LOS ANGELES—David Perkins has been named manager of service and support for Riedel Americas, the company said today.

In this role, Perkins will oversee Riedel’s internal technical support and service teams. He will focus on enhancing the processes and practices used to service customers and continue ongoing training related to evolving technical service requirements, the company said.

“David has impressive experience across all aspects of service and support, and virtually all of it within technical departments and organizations," said Joyce Bente, president and CEO North America, Riedel. "He has a long history in IT, with a wealth of knowledge around software-based solutions for the media industry. As Riedel continues its growth in markets across North America, David will play a vital role in ensuring we're ready and able to continue providing stellar service and support."

Before joining Riedel, Perkins was director of client services for Bitcentral. During his eight years with Bitcentral, he undertook strategic analysis, training and projects across the department. He worked with sales, development and product managers to drive effectiveness of various teams, the company said.

"My primary aim is to bolster the global customer support desk and ensure the business remains customer-centric," said Perkins. "I will also help build out the customer success function in all of Riedel's key global markets, each with revenue responsibilities, success planning for customers, focused accountability for the customer, and account ownership."

Perkins will be based in Riedel’s Los Angeles office and report to Bente.