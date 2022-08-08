Research: Multicultural Groups Are the Biggest Streamers

Hispanic Americans African Americans and Asian Americans use more connected TV apps than the general market, according to App Science

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.—A new App Science research report has found that multicultural groups are the biggest streamers, with Hispanics, African Americans, and Asian Americans being 24 percent, 31 percent, and 37 percent, respectively, more likely to have CTV streaming apps. 

The App Science Multicultural Trends Report also found that multicultural audiences are most interested in the sports, crime, and drama TV genres and that they are at least four times more likely to watch these entertainment content than the general market. 

The average Hispanic household had 7 CTV apps versus 5 in the general market and that their top CTV streaming apps were Dazn, HGTV, VRV, Movies Anywhere, Freeform and Showtime Anytime.  

African Americans households had an average of 7 CTV apps, versus 5 for the general market and their top streaming apps were Showtime Anytime, Livestream, Epix, Xfinity Stream, Pluto TV and Freeform. 

Asian American households had on average 8 CTV apps and their top streaming apps on CTVs were Hotstar, Roku, Dailymotion, SlingTV and Vimeo. 

