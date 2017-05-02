Repack Software TVStudy v2.2.1 Released
WASHINGTON—TVStudy the software designed to repack all but possibly 12 of several thousand TV stations into 28 percent less spectrum, is now in version 2.2.1. The software, based on the digital television interference parameters in OET Bulletin No. 69, got the point-one tweak just two weeks after v2.2 was released, to correct “a number of minor issues” discovered upon its release. These are enumerated in the FCCTVStudy Installation and Upgrade Guide on p. 36, and included here in the sidebar below.
Differences Between 2.2 and 2.2.1
—Viewing a replicated DTS baseline record in the search dialog now shows a note "will replicate to D##" below the channel field.
—In the record editor, when viewing a replicated DTS record, the note indicating original channel now appears on individual transmitter tabs as well as the parent tab.
—The “Add Many...” function in the scenario editor now correctly applies replications for DTS baseline records. —Wireless study mode lower frequency limit changed to 50 MHz.
—Added support for emission mask field on Class A records in the LMS baseline table. Note that LMS dump files from before April 20 will no longer import into TVStudy.
—Fixed random false positives on 1 percent baseline contour test in TV IX Check studies.
—Fixed search dialog option to restrict by service type in baseline table searches.
—Fixed failures of azimuth pattern lookup for DTS baseline records.
—Fixed possible incorrect column typing in table used to index the cache of past interference-check studies run through the servlet API. If the problem occurred in a particular installation, it would cause past run links to show the correct date but the time would always be 12:00:00.
TVStudy v2.2, the one released immediately before today’s update, included interference studies for low-power TV stations, which are not protected in the repack and therefore not guaranteed a channel when it’s all said and done. However, v2.2 did not consider booth pre- and post-auction channels in these studies, which a future version will do—just not this one, the Federal Communications Commission’s Public Notice stated:
“This version of TVStudy does not address the issue with TVStudy 2.2 relating to LPTV stations. An update addressing that issue is still expected in the coming weeks.”
