FCC TVStudy Update No. 4 Tweaks Beam-Tilt

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has released the fourth update of its TV spectrum repacking software, TVStudy. The commission said that as a result of user requests and internal testing, its Office of Engineering and Technology released Vers. 1.2.8 on Sept. 9.



TVStudy is software for performing interference analyses using the methodology described in OET Bulletin No. 69. Among other things, this update adds the capability to apply mechanical beam-tilt only to stations having real antenna elevation patterns, either licensee-supplied elevation patterns in CDBS or user-entered patterns. It also adds logic to choose the higher of the radio horizon or maximum values for effective radiated power for low-power stations, including Class As. It improves compatibility with Oracle’s Java Runtime Environment (JRE) vers. 7, and corrects an issue with scenario template exportation. (Monitor Doug Lung’s RF Technology section for more details and test results of this release.)



The update includes new source code and executable files for both the Mac and Linux platforms, an updated instruction manual, change log, and upgrade guide. None of the underlying data files are being changed and need not be replaced. OET recommends that all TVStudy users apply this update so that results will match those obtained by the FCC.



OET anticipates that it will continue to release updated versions of the software to add additional capabilities, improve the user interface or correct any bug fixes that will not change the substance of the program. Rather than continuing to announce each update by Public Notice, OET will announce and make available subsequent updates on the website noted above and through the list-serve listed below. In addition, or as an alternative, to the list-serve announcements, users may wish to use a website monitoring service to detect when updates or changes are made to the TVStudy website.



The OET invites interested parties to provide feedback, and to meet with OET staff regarding the installation and operation of the TVStudy software to help ensure consistent results. Additionally, a non-FCC e-mail user group (list-serve) is open to interested parties at afcce-cdbs@cavellmertz.com



For further information, contact Mark Colombo at the FCC, at mark.colombo@fcc.gov.