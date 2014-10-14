Rentrak Signs Agreement with Fox Networks Group

PORTLAND, ORE.—Rentrak announced an agreement with the Fox Networks Group that expands its existing relationship to include linear TV ratings measurement and single source consumer data reporting.

FNG’s Fox Broadcasting, FX Networks and National Geographic Channels (U.S.) will access Rentrak’s TV ratings measurement insights including its advanced demographics.

“As television continues to evolve from linear programming to a premium, platform-agnostic experience, and as we optimize that experience with messaging to highly defined customer segments, we see Rentrak as well positioned to deliver the kind of data insights that will help inform targeted TV advertising strategy,” said Audrey Steele, FNG’s senior vice president of Sales Research and Marketing. ”Rentrak has been embraced by all the major agency holding companies and it is important to FNG we have the same intelligence that Rentrak provides to the buying community.”