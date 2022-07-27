Remote Picture Labs Introduces RPL Platform
The RPL Platform is designed for high-performance post-production workflows anywhere
BURBANK, Calif.—Remote Picture Labs (RPL) has launched RPL Platform, a modular offering of cloud-based post-production solutions that bring flexibility, uncompromising performance, and unparalleled efficiency to workflows from pre-production through delivery.
The RPL Platform is designed to shift decentralized post-production teams to more agile remote workflows, enabling them to use the same tools and software products on existing media and projects.
"The benefits of the hybrid and remote post-production workflows are stunning when compared to traditional work models," said Keith Gore, COO at Remote Picture Labs. "Across cost, efficiency, productivity, agility, and team satisfaction, there really is no comparison — and the RPL Platform delivers all those benefits, as well as the reliability and proven performance that are so essential in post-production."
The central offering within the RPL Platform is RPL Edit. It leverages RPL's fault-tolerant private cloud and high-performance workstations — running Avid or Adobe applications — to provide a hybrid on-prem/remote editing solution that enables full collaboration between team members, no matter where they're located., the company said.
RPL can receive content from any worldwide secure source and make it available to creatives working anywhere. Thanks to ultra-fast 10Gb connectivity and secure transport using PCoIP technology, editors and producers can enjoy picture, audio, and system response identical to that of a traditional editing bay.
Other modules currently available within the RPL Platform include RPL Dailies, RPL Finish, and RPL Archive, which facilitates archiving of projects in any format and rapid restores of archived projects as needed.
Any of these RPL Platform modules can be implemented as a stand-alone solution or with other modules as part of a larger post-production workflow, the company reported.
More information about RPL and how the company's solutions enable facility-grade, collaborative post-production workflows anywhere is available here.
