Registration Opens for IBC2023

LONDON—IBC2023 is now open for registration, the organization announced today. The event will take place at the RAI Amsterdam, Friday, Sept. 15 to Monday Sept. 18 and will offer a complete content program across its four days, featuring keynote and other high-profile speakers, panels, masterclasses, demonstrations and further presentations focused on three content pillars: shifting business models, transformative technology, and people and purpose.

Michael Crimp, Chief Executive of IBC, says: "The momentum is building towards another vibrant IBC2023. IBC is the place where the media and entertainment sector convene to design and define the agenda for our industry. IBC enables content everywhere by bringing together buyers and sellers to deliver insights, make connections and unlock opportunities.”

Companies exhibiting at IBC have already booked over 40,000 square metres of exhibition space— up from the final figure of 37,000 sqm for last year’s show. All 13 halls are open in 2023, with Halls 3 and 4 re-opened, and Halls 5 and 12 extended to their maximum capacity, IBC said. IBC2022, the first since 2019, logged just over 37,000 attendees and had more than 1,000 exhibitors.

Over 70 new exhibitors have booked space at the show so far, including global giant LG Electronics for the first time and a large number of other East and Southeast Asian firms—with bookings from China alone more than doubling, exceeding pre-pandemic 2019 figures. The result is a Chinese pavilion that will be twice the size as last year and a new South Korean pavilion.

Steve Connolly, Director at IBC, notes: “We are seeing the global scope of IBC growing as exhibitors from Asia Pacific are coming to the show in full force this year. It really speaks to the true international nature of our event. The upshot is we are expecting a major boost in visitors from the APAC region.”

Hall 5 has been expanded and will host the dedicated Content Everywhere area where industry innovators will showcase emerging technologies for multiplatform delivery, over-the-top (OTT) streaming, and content monetization—including a full schedule of presentations and panel sessions at the two show floor theatres located within the hall.

The Showcase Theatre in Hall 12 and the Innovation Stage in Hall 3 will feature premier technology providers and thought leaders addressing the latest industry developments, including leading-edge technology that is spurring industry changes. The Innovation Stage will also host demonstrations from the Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, in which many of the leading and most inventive players in M&E and technology will demonstrate how they are collaborating to fast-track projects that take on real-world challenges the industry faces today. Hall 3 will also be home to the Accelerator Zone.

IBC 2023 will also feature its two-day paid-for IBC Conference, which runs Sept. 15th and 16th and features thought leaders from across the sector addressing the issues driving the M&E agenda—all while enabling valuable connections and more direct industry conversations. This year’s IBC Conference will offer the usual standard Delegate Pass, which includes entrance to all the event’s presentations, and a new Premium Pass that provides access to additional content plus exclusive networking in the Premium Lounge.

The free Visitor Pass will provide access to all show floor sessions, along with the returning Changemakers program, taking place September 17th and 18th, which looks at industry developments from a human point of view. The Changemakers sessions spotlight trailblazing organisations, initiatives and individuals changing perceptions and expectations within M&E while generating conversations that address topics such as equality and sustainability, as well as ways of boosting creativity and drawing new industry talent from a broader range of communities, IBC said.

To register, visit ibc.org