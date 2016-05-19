Red Digital Cinema Taps Digital Glue as US Reseller

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF.—In what it says is an effort to expand into broadcast and live production markets, Red Digital Cinema has set Digital Glue at its newest U.S. reseller. Red is a manufacturer of high-resolution 6K, 5K and 4K digital cameras.

Digital Glue provides equipment, integration and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. With the new partnership with Red, Digital Glue will offer end-to-end production technologies for live production needs.