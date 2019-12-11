Red Bee Wins MCR Services Contract With Fox Sports

LONDON—Red Bee Media has inked a multiyear deal with Fox Sports to provide master control room (MCR) services to broadcasters in the Netherlands, the company announced today.

“We are happy to have gained the confidence from Fox Sports in the Netherlands,” said Red Bee CEO Steve Nylund.

Fox Sports will provide international sports content to viewers via Red Bee’s multitenant IP-based Global MCR Platform in Hilversum, Netherlands. The company also will deliver mobile encoding kits for use at 38 football stadiums to deliver signals from the Dutch premier and second tier league as part of its contribution and distribution services, the company said.

Red Bee will provide two-way fiber connectivity between BT Tower in London, the Global MCR in Hilversum and other Red Bee hubs, as well as fully managed contribution services for Xee Denmark and ESPN Africa, it said. A direct connection between Dublin and Hilversum will also be setup for ESPN Africa commentary.

The company’s multitenant Global MCR Platform includes the latest software-based solutions for video networks, routing, processing, monitoring, reporting and distribution. Fox Sports will deliver all high-end sports content to its audiences via the platform, which offers the broadcaster the possibility of delivering content in 1080p and High Dynamic Range (HDR) quality.

With the MCR Booking office available 24/7, Red Bee will provide downlink and uplink capabilities from Hilversum and Stockholm.

“With our recently launched global IP-based MCR Platform in Hilversum and additional facilities in London, Paris and Stockholm, we have built a highly flexible and futureproof infrastructure that can manage all MCR, distribution and contribution needs for an evolving media and broadcast industry,” said Nylund.

