Ray Quiñones Joins NAB as Director of Government Relations

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Ray Quiñones has joined the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as director of Government Relations, the NAB announced.

Quiñones joined the NAB on Dec. 4 and will report to Shawn Donilon, executive vice president of Government Relations.

"Ray's knowledge of the legislative process, understanding of broadcast issues and strategic relationships will serve him well as he advocates on behalf of America's broadcasters on Capitol Hill," said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "We are excited for him to join our best-in-class government relations team."

Quiñones joins NAB from the congressional office of Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL-9), who serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Quiñones served as policy advisor counseling the congressman on policy issues and managing whip operations for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Previously, Quiñones served as campaign manager and data director for Rep. Soto's 2020 congressional campaign. He started his career as a staff assistant in 2019.

Quiñones holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of South Florida.