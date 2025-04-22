FCC Commissioner Simington Names Gavin M. Wax Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Nathan A. Simington has announced a series of staff appointments made in March and April 2025, including the selection of Gavin M. Wax as chief of staff and senior advisor, Thomas W. Struble as senior legal advisor and Anne M. Urban as confidential assistant.

In announcing the appointment, the FCC said that these new team members bring deep expertise across policy, law, and operations as the commissioner advances efforts to promote innovation, free speech, and national security in the digital age.

The agency also stressed that these appointments reflect Commissioner Simington’s commitment to advancing policy rooted in “constitutional governance, technological progress, and free-market innovation.”

In his new role, Wax will serve as the Commissioner’s principal advisor, supporting a pro-growth, pro-innovation agenda through strategic guidance, policy development, national security initiatives, and external engagement.

Prior to joining the FCC, Wax had been president of the New York Young Republican Club for six years. He resigned from that post in early April.

“Gavin brings energy, vision, and strategic expertise to our office,” said Simington. “His deep experience in public engagement, communications, and policy development will be invaluable as we work to align FCC priorities with the evolving needs of the American public. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“It is an honor to serve as Chief of Staff to Commissioner Simington,” said Wax. “The FCC plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of American communications and innovation. I look forward to advancing an agenda that supports free expression, dynamic markets, and national security in our increasingly digital world.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joining Commissioner Simington’s office as senior legal advisor, Thomas W. Struble will provide legal counsel on a range of Commission matters. Struble previously served in the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology, and was on detail to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, advising Senator Ted Cruz, the agency reported.

He brings extensive expertise in wireless policy, broadband infrastructure, spectrum regulation, and communications law to the post.

Anne M. Urban has been appointed confidential assistant, where she will manage scheduling, logistics, and administrative operations for the Commissioner’s office. Ms. Urban’s background includes key support roles across both the public and private sectors, with a focus on executive coordination, stakeholder relations, and operations management.

“I’m proud to welcome Gavin, Thomas, and Anne to my team,” Simington added. “Each brings a distinct set of talents that will strengthen our office and support the Commission’s critical work in advancing freedom, innovation, and security in the communications landscape.”