Quickplay Names Jordan Bartow General Manager for North America

TORONTO—Jordan Bartow, a 15-plus-year industry veteran with a history of driving artificial intelligence, media and enterprise cloud transformations, has joined OTT solutions provider Quickplay as general manager for North America.

Prior to joining Quickplay, Bartow worked at Google Cloud. There he led strategic initiatives to drive AI adoption for global media, entertainment and sports, and played significant role in scaling AI solutions. Ultimately, this led to the deployment of a product to 150 million global users for one of the top three global streaming companies.

At Google Cloud, Bartow worked with LIV Golf, driving media strategies and digital fan engagement initiatives. Bartow will draw on his experience at the intersection of sports, streaming and AI-powered content distribution to scale Quickplay’s offerings across media, the company said.

“Quickplay is redefining the future of streaming, and I’m energized by their deep focus on building products to aid in streaming profitability, and their innovative approach to market,” Bartow said. “That mindset of challenging the status quo is a cultural trait that I immediately felt from the founders and broader team. The open, transparent and inspiring culture is ideal for my next chapter. I’m excited to help shape the trajectory of our portfolio, especially the recently launched Quickplay Shorts, refine our go-to-market strategy and build deep partnerships that unlock massive opportunities for our customers. Let’s get busy!”

