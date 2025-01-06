Quickplay To Unveil Shorts Tool for Creating, Syndicating Vertical Short-Form Content

LAS VEGAS and TORONTO—Over-the-top video solutions provider Quickplay today launched Quickplay Shorts, a tool to create and syndicate vertical short-form content from live and video-on-demand video with support for an infinite vertical scroll social media experience on the eve of CES 2025, Jan. 7-10.

Quickplay Shorts integrates seamlessly into existing OTT ecosystems and apps and enables streamers to reach and engage younger audiences to maximize monetization, the company said.

The solution makes it easier for streamers to offer short-form content. Its Shorts Creator & Syndicator tool enables OTT providers to identify, create and distribute bite-sized vertical content originating from traditional live streams and VOD content with the assistance of generative AI, it said.

The Quickplay Shorts Creator & Syndicator tool offers:

Plug-in extensions to existing AV pipelines and workflows.

Custom models for specific content types, such as sports and entertainment.

Audio and video transcoding.

Smart aspect ratio conversion to vertical format.

Syndication to owned, third-party and social platforms.

Automated workflow triggers.

The Shorts Frontend plug-in provides a social-like consumer experience that integrates easily into existing streamer apps. It offers:

Vertical infinite scroll.

Personalized feeds leveraging AI and deep learning models.

Interactive consumer/fan engagement tools, such as likes, comments and reposts.

“Story” formats.

AI-powered moderation tools.

Ad-optimization, shopping and gamification integrations.

Optional UGC/Creator tool enablement of graphics and overlays.

Integration with current platform analytics.

“We could see that the trend in OTT consumption has been leaning heavily towards short-form content for some time across all demographics, but with Gen Z in particular redefining new viewing habits. This change in viewing behavior requires a strategic reimagining of audience engagement,” said Paul Pastor, Quickplay co-founder and chief business officer. “Quickplay Shorts brings to market a solution that Tier 1 operators and streamers can quickly implement to captivate this evolving audience, while driving strategic promotion of long-form content and subscriptions and unlocking new revenue streams within their ecosystems.”

Quickplay has partnered with GluedIn, combining its shorts technology and personalization engine with GluedIn’s expertise in delivering dynamic, interactive solutions.

Quickplay shorts products are available in both AWS and Google Cloud (GCP) marketplaces.

More information, as well as setting up a demo at CES, is available by emailing the company.