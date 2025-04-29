Filipino Sports Streamer Leverages Quickplay Shorts for Video Prep

TORONTO—Cignal TV is relying on Quickplay’s Shorts tool for its recently launched Pilipinas Live Shorts service, available to millions of users of Pilipinas Live, an app offering sports content from the Philippines.

Pilipinas Live Shorts is using Quickplay Shorts to identify, clip and make short-form vertical video content from video-on-demand and live-to-VOD assets and to enable an infinite vertical scroll, social-like experience, Cignal TV said.

Pilipinas Live Shorts leverages content from top Filipino sports properties including the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP), as well as other major sporting events. By integrating interactive elements and fostering influencer-driven content, Pilipinas Live Shorts will help athletes and fans to create and share content, driving deeper engagement within the sports community, Cignal TV said.

“Delivering relevant, short-form content is a game-changer for us, especially when it comes to UGC. With Quickplay Shorts, we have the power to deliver quick, impactful moments—whether it’s game highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes access or real-time reactions” Cignal Chief Revenue Officer Gerard Milan said. “The launch of Pilipinas Live Shorts gives us more opportunities to keep fans connected to their sports icons anytime, anywhere, and we’re excited to extend our partnership with Quickplay for this thrilling next chapter.”

Quickplay Shorts also enables influencers to create and post user-generated content (UGC) within that feed, monitored by Quickplay’s moderation tools, it said.

The Quickplay Shorts tool brings new velocity to short-form content creation for publication into owned and third-party platforms. An owned experience, like that of Pilipinas Live Shorts, allows consumers to discover new content in a social friendly, infinite scroll format, while providing Cignal with more data to inform customer acquisition, engagement and retention strategies, it said.

With Pilipinas Live Shorts expansion into UGC, the platform adds a layer of engagement that gives influencers and athletes the ability to record videos; add filters, emojis and text; and publish with one-click, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.