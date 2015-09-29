Quantum Names Bassam Tabbara Chief Technology Officer

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—After joining Quantum in August 2014 as part of its acquisition of Symform’s cloud partner, Symform co-founder Bassam Tabbara has been appointed to the role of chief technology officer with Quantum. Tabbara will be responsible for driving the company’s long-term technology strategy in the areas of scale-out storage, archive and data protection.

Bassam Tabbara

Before joining Quantum, Tabbara’s Symform focused on cloud-storage technology. While at Quantum, Tabbara has continued working with cloud-based technology, helping to develop the company’s Q-Cloud service. Prior to Symform, he spent 12 years at Microsoft in key leadership roles.

“We are at a critical junction where cloud innovations are disrupting traditional enterprise infrastructure and approaches,” said Tabbara. “I’m excited about working with the rest of the Quantum executive team to deliver solutions optimized for tomorrow’s enterprise.”