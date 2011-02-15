Quantel releases Pablo PA software-only conform, production, workflow tool for post

Quantel has released its new Pablo PA stand-alone software-only product for post-production conform, production and workflow applications.

Pablo PA, announced in September 2010 at the IBC convention in Amsterdam, is designed to help Quantel users get the maximum value out of their high-end eQ, iQ or Pablo suites by handling conforms, preparation and workflow, allowing the main suite to concentrate purely on client-focused work. As a stand-alone system, Pablo PA also offers post houses that don't currently own Quantel systems a low-cost way to benefit from Quantel's post tools.

Pablo PA has all the Pablo V5 color, multilayer timeline effects, import, export, archive and conform tools, as well as the Stereo3D tool set. It also supports RED and DPX soft mounting of third-party storage for instant access to media and will handle conform verification, RED shot selection, live debayering and file input/output.