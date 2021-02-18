Qligent Appoints Ken Dillard as VP of Sales

MELBOURNE, Fla.—Qlient welcomed 30-year broadcast industry veteran Ken Dillard as vice president of sales. Reporting to CEO Brick Eksten, Dillard will lead all sales and business development in North American and the CALA region, and collaborate with Qligent sales representatives and partners worldwide.

Eksten said in a press statement, “[Ken] brings a detailed understanding of how media enterprises are accelerating toward DTC business models, which represents the direction of where the broader media and entertainment industry is headed. These skillsets, along with his strong track record of successful sales and business development initiatives for leading industry vendors, makes him an ideal fit for helping Qligent customers monetize their content and improve client satisfaction.”

Dillard brings a diverse range of broadcast experience industry to his new role. He spent nearly 15 years as a broadcast engineer for radio and television stations before transitioning to sales. He has since held roles of increasing responsibility with Harris Corp., Dejero, Avid and TVU Networks, working his way up from regional to executive-level positions.

“Broadcast is an important staple of our business, and we see strong opportunities to help broadcasters leverage a very rich and granular level of data to monetize their OTA and OTT services,” said Dillard.