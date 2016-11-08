PSSI Global Services Closes Deal for Brightlink HD
VAN NUYS, CALIF.—PSSI Global Services has announced that it has acquired Brightlink HD/Music City Satellite, LLC. The deal was officially closed back on Sept. 15, according to PSSI’s press release.
PSSI is a provider of mobile satellite transmission services, offering a fleet of 45 mobile satellite uplink trucks. With the addition of Brightlink HD’s fleet, PSSI aims to further boost its support of multi-channel transmission services.
The acquisition includes a dual antenna 5.5 C-band/ 2.4 Ku-band satellite uplink truck, one Ku-band satellite uplink truck with HD production capabilities, and a multi-purpose HD production vehicle. Brightlink HD founder John Bright will also join PSSI as an engineer.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox