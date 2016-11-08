PSSI Global Services Closes Deal for Brightlink HD

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—PSSI Global Services has announced that it has acquired Brightlink HD/Music City Satellite, LLC. The deal was officially closed back on Sept. 15, according to PSSI’s press release.

PSSI is a provider of mobile satellite transmission services, offering a fleet of 45 mobile satellite uplink trucks. With the addition of Brightlink HD’s fleet, PSSI aims to further boost its support of multi-channel transmission services.

The acquisition includes a dual antenna 5.5 C-band/ 2.4 Ku-band satellite uplink truck, one Ku-band satellite uplink truck with HD production capabilities, and a multi-purpose HD production vehicle. Brightlink HD founder John Bright will also join PSSI as an engineer.