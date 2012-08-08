ProConsultant to Demo Media Management Systems at IBC

ProConsultant Informatique will feature media group business management solutions consisting of three products. Louise is a broadcast management system for managing and scheduling media assets. It provides a centralized database for end-to-end management of program and business information including rights, contracts, scheduling and all associated metadata.



Cindy is an air time sales software package. It provides sales management with cross-platform revenue optimizing tools and dynamic, automated updating. It also provides account management, invoicing and drill down reporting.



Mogador is an automated tool that lets viewers or selected members of the media stay on top of current programming, even when there are last-minute schedule changes. It offers secure and automated publication of selected metadata in the Louise database via the Internet or other platforms.



