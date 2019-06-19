Primestream Tasked With Cataloging OAS Media Assets

MIAMI & WASHINGTON—The Organization of American States, a regional organization that is made up of 35 member countries, is aiming to improve its capability to deliver its media assets, and to do so has tapped Primestream’s Xchange platform to help catalog the assets.

Xchange will be integrated with AI so that it can recognize every representative speaker within any video generated from a session of the OAS. The audio will also be transcribed from multiple languages. Xchange will operate in a cloud-based architecture so that it can extend access to its video content to its offices across the Americas and have the content be searchable using metadata, as well as facial and text recognition.

OAS reports that its previous manual process could take up to 30 days to deliver materials.