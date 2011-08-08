Preco Launching Two Rack-mountable Monitors at IBC 2011

Preco XP-2401HD

AMSTERDAM: Broadcast equipment supplier Preco will debut two new monitors from their Cooltouch line of products at IBC 2011.



The XP-2401HD model was created with content producers and broadcasters in mind, designed for use in monitoring digital video images, video waveforms, timecode, program sound and audio signal levels. The 24-inch, 16:9 multi-format LCD screen features a SD/HD-SDI de-embedder and audio confidence loudspeakers, and built for use in mobile production vehicles, post-production studios and presentation studios.



The RX-702HD model was made for use in any situation that calls for conservative use of space. The 7-inch, dual-screened widescreen monitor can fit in a 3 RU standard rack, and delivers 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio. The RX-702HD can handle SD-SDI and HD-SDI, HDMI, component and dual composite video, plus audio. Additional connectivity features include dual DVI-I/HDMI, four composite video inputs and two re-clocked SDI outputs



Preco will be at stand 8.E49.



