Pluto TV Inks Sony Deal for New Channels in Europe and UK

NEW YORK—Pluto TV has launched four new channels in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television (“SPT”) as part of a multi-territory agreement that brings SPT content to Pluto TV in Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the UK.

These launches are part of Pluto TV’s global expansion plans that have made the free ad-supported streaming service available in the U.S., the U.K., Europe and Latin America to more than 68 million monthly active users globally.

“Sony Pictures Television has been a valuable -partner and we are proud to expand our relationship beyond Latin America to Europe and the UK. Pluto TV is committed to bringing unique content to our audiences worldwide, through valuable partners and carefully curated channels that offer the best of traditional TV and streaming,” said Paul Edwards, vice president content Pluto TV International.

“It is fantastic to work with Pluto TV and reach audiences for some of SPT’s most popular classic shows through Pluto’s new channel outlets across the UK and Europe. SPT has a veritable wealth and variety of titles in our extensive film and television catalog – from comedy and drama, to action and romance, there really is something for everybody. It is always wonderful to explore innovative opportunities to bring fan-favorite shows to a whole new audience on AVOD and FAST channels,” said Ian Durndell, executive vice president, digital distribution and direct to consumer, SPT.