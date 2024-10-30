Pliant Adds RTSales as Manufacturer’s Representative

(From l.): Matthew Lott, regional sales manager, and Peter Amos, CEO and founder, Pliant Technologies; Bert Tunks, president, and Jennifer Goodyer, sales director, RTSales; Gary Rosen, VP of global sales, Pliant.

ORLANDO, Fla.—Wireless intercom provider Pliant Technologies said it has expanded its sales network, adding manufacturer’s representative RTSales Inc. RTSales will cover Puerto Rico and seven U.S. states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“RTSales will represent Pliant’s entire suite of innovative, professional wireless products, including its CrewCom and MicroCom intercom lines, along with its complete line of headsets and accessories,” Pliant vice president of global sales Gary Rosen said. “We look forward to expanding our sales in these territories with the RTSales team of seasoned sales and support professionals.”

Representing some of the top manufacturers in the professional and commercial audio, video, entertainment lighting, and music production industries, RTSales offers retail, production, and integrated installation partners a direct link to the inside sales and support systems for those companies. For over 40 years, RTSales has offered presale technical support, purchasing and procurement, sell-through support and after-the-sale service and technical training. With offices in South Florida; Central Florida; Atlanta; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Alabama, RTSales provides manufacturers and resellers with a critical path to new products, promotions, and technical support, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to have added Pliant Technologies to our portfolio of top manufacturers, and have already been presented with immediate interest in the Pliant product line from various customers,” RTSales President Bert Tunks said. “We look forward to promoting and selling Pliant’s esteemed products as their reputation throughout the industry precedes itself.”

More information about Pliant Technologies is available here.