Plex Launches NFL Channel

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Streaming media company Plex has announced a partnership with the National Football League that will add the NFL Channel, the NFL's 24/7 free linear FAST channel to the Plex streaming platform.

The channel is being launched in the runup to the NFL Channel’s nonstop coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.

Using Plex, users can stream the 24/7 NFL Channel on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, and Roku, as well as smart TVs, including LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO, plus game consoles, and more.

In addition to the NFL Channel, Plex has over 600 free-to-stream live TV channels in the U.S., featuring hit movies, binge-able series, news, and many other sports channels.

For more information visit https://www.plex.tv/ .