Plex Launches NFL Channel
The NFL’s FAST channel joins 600+ free streaming channels on the Plex platform
LOS GATOS, Calif.—Streaming media company Plex has announced a partnership with the National Football League that will add the NFL Channel, the NFL's 24/7 free linear FAST channel to the Plex streaming platform.
The channel is being launched in the runup to the NFL Channel’s nonstop coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.
Using Plex, users can stream the 24/7 NFL Channel on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, and Roku, as well as smart TVs, including LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO, plus game consoles, and more.
In addition to the NFL Channel, Plex has over 600 free-to-stream live TV channels in the U.S., featuring hit movies, binge-able series, news, and many other sports channels.
For more information visit https://www.plex.tv/.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.