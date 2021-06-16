Planar Launches Virtual Production Initiative

PORTLAND, Ore.—Planar, a provider of visualization technology, has launched its Planar Studios, an initiative that the company hopes will revolutionize the explosive virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) markets.

As part of the initiative, Planar Studios is offering advanced technologies for production, including new LED and motion capture systems, as well as industry partnerships and personnel that can help creators improve their virtual productions and XR efforts.

“We are proud and honored to work with the world’s leading creative and technological professionals as we set out to perfect the art of VP,” said executive vice president Adam Schmidt. “Recent developments in VP and XR are already unlocking wonderful capabilities for storytellers, but we’re just scratching the surface. We recognize advanced technological development, productive industry partnerships and a dedicated team of experts to be key in helping customers overcome creative limitations. Planar Studios is our response and will be a driving force in unlocking the future of VP and XR.”

Currently, Planar solutions for VP and XR are being deployed worldwide, including at Orbital Virtual Studios, a Los Angeles-based VP studio dedicated to producing movies, music videos and commercials.

“LED display technology is taking the production industry by storm, enabling new techniques and processes that are transforming the way video producers create incredibly realistic action and transport audiences to new worlds,” said A.J. Wedding, director and co-founder of Orbital Virtual Studios. “Having seen and experienced Planar’s state-of-the-art LED display technology firsthand, and worked closely with their team on many shoots, I have no doubt that the company delivers the superior visual performance, support and versatility today’s movie directors and producers need to create VP projects like we’ve never seen before.”

To learn more about the Planar Studios initiative visit: www.planar.com/PlanarStudios.