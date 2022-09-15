Planar Debuts Planar Venue Pro VX Series

3PORTLAND, Ore.—Planar has launched its new Planar Venue Pro VX Series, a family of indoor fine pixel pitch LED video wall displays for virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR), as well as on-camera visual performance for broadcasters.

The series combines high performing scan and refresh rates with high brightness and narrow pixel pitches, making it well-suited for LED XR stages in markets as diverse as film and video production, corporate, broadcast, rental and staging, and live events, Planar reported.

“Increasing popularity of VP and XR applications presents a need for high performing but versatile LED display products,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “The Planar Venue Pro VX Series takes learnings from the award-winning Planar CarbonLight VX Series, offering customers the most sought-after features in a flexible, economical LED solution that’s designed to maximize in-camera performance.”

Designed to support hanging, stacked or wall-mounted installations, Planar Venue Pro VX Series expands on the capabilities of the industry leader’s first solution designed to revolutionize the production of realistic in-screen and on-screen content, the Planar CarbonLight VX Series, the company said.

With support for HDR-ready content, a wide color gamut, including up to DCI-P3 color space, and compatibility with a wide range of cameras, the Planar Venue Pro VX Series delivers the unmatched visual performance and deployment versatility today’s companies need to develop lifelike recorded, streamed or broadcast video content, the company said.

Planar also stressed that the new Planar Venue Pro VX Series is designed to reduce the complexity of setup and teardown. It features magnetically-attachable cabinets with quick locks for single-person installation. The series also includes mechanical features to suit both temporary applications and fixed installations.

The series is available in 1.9 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches and compatible with Brompton LED processors and LED controllers from Colorlight.