Pixotope Enhances Presence In Asia

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE—As part of a push to expand its position as a global solution provider for virtual production used in live broadcasting, Pixotope has announced the hiring of Matthew Ma as general manager for North Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, and Andrew Tan as Asia-Pacific (APAC) vice president.

As general manager Ma, a former AWS and Avid employee, will be responsible for driving regional sales and advising on regional functions for marketing operations, including setting up distribution channels and building strategic relationships with other companies, Pixotope said.

“I am delighted to start a new chapter with Pixotope in this exciting period for virtual production. Having worked with the North Asia market for media and web technologies for many years, a key focus for this role will be building relationships with partners and ensuring consistent growth as Pixotope expands further across the region,” said Ma.

Tan, with more than 20 years of industry experience, will be based in Singapore. Before joining Pixotope, he held positions with Shutterstock, Ross Video, Kramer Electronics and Avid. At Pixotope, he will lead development and growth of the APAC team and build the brand in the region, the company said.

“Pixotope designs and develops the tools that our customers need to bring their creative vision to life,” said Tan. “I look forward to being part of their journey as we push the boundaries of production and produce amazing content. “