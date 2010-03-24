Pixelmetrix to Spotlight TSP120 at NAB

Pixelmetrix will demo its TSP120 Contribution/Headend Monitoring tool at the 2010 NAB Show.



Launched at IBC2009, the Pixelmetrix TSP120 is an in-depth transport stream monitoring solution that now supports video services with H.264 High Profile 4:2:2. It provides the highest port density monitoring with the Pixelmetrix DVStation-210. Featuring internal 3-input ASI router functionality, it offers verification of SLA commitments with premium HD transmissions.



The TSP120 allows TS monitoring for high bit-rate transponders, complete with extensive SI/PSI information analysis for unsurpassed visibility into the TV broadcast workflow. Key features of the TSP120 are freeze-frame and blackout checks for unencrypted video services, service thumbnail view for remote confidence monitoring, video back-hauling for quality verification, on-air service validation and more.



Other highlights at the booth will include a host of solutions featuring Automated Channel Package Audit System, ATSC Monitoring, Transport Stream Archival & Compliance Recording, Time-shifting with Logo Insertion, IP Headend Monitoring, Satellite Downlink Monitoring and End-to-End IPTV Quality of Service Monitoring.



Pixelmetrix will be in Booth SU1120.



