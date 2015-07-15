Pixel Power Founder James Gilbert Named IABM Chair

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND – The IABM has announced the results for its bi-annual board member elections, headlined by the appointment of James Gilbert, founder and joint managing director of Pixel Power, as IABM chair. Gilbert takes over for Jan Eveleen, who will still sit on the board in the position of immediate past chair.

James Gilbert

Other newly elected board members include Kevin Usher, Avid; Mark Gederman, ChryonHego; Nicki Fisher, Clear-Com; Ben Davenport, Dalet; Marco Lopez, Grass Valley; Tom Favell, Hi-Tech Systems; Glenn Lebrun, Imagine Communications; Paul Nicholls, Phabrix; Roger Thornton, Quantel; Peter Sykes, Sony; David MacGregor, TSL; Mark Osborn, Vitec Videocom; Jordi Capdevila, Espitia, VSN. Four non-elected members were also added to the board – Derek Owen, non-executive director; Graham Pitman, vice chair; Lucinda Meek, finance director; and Peter White, chief executive.

The board is responsible for the overall operations of IABM. It sets, reviews and changes policies, and has overall financial control of the association.

“These are exciting and challenging times for our industry with the rise of multi-platform content delivery and IP-based solutions,” said Gilbert. “Looking forward, I believe IABM needs to play a leading role in this transition, by supporting both the long established and the newer companies.”