Pixel Power Adds to Sales Team With Sarah Deas

CAMBRIDGE, U.K.—Pixel Power has brought Sarah Deas onto its head office team to provide internal sales support to sales teams at the Cambridge headquarters as well as regional offices in North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Pixel Power says that Deas’ expertise in sales support is imperative during the customer consultation process and all the way through deployment.

“I am delighted to be joining Pixel Power right now as the business grows in the playout automation and non-linear content delivery market,” said Deas.