Pilat Media to Show Advanced Content Rights Management System

IBMS Advanced Rights Management

Pilat Media will showcase its new advanced rights management system at the NAB Show. The company will also introduce an advanced set of automation system interfaces based upon BXF standards.



With the new advanced rights management system, users can record contractual terms and assign rights to centrally log and manage the consumption and distribution terms for all acquired or produced content, both long form and short form, across all types of services. A comprehensive application programming interface enables integration with third-party systems including linear scheduling systems.



Pilat Media is introducing an advanced set of automation system interfaces based upon BXF standards. The Just-In-Time Media Management Interface handles the synchronization of schedules, playout, and plant routing between IBMS and automation systems to enable just-in-time changes up to airtime in file-based operations. IBMS acts as the central hub for orchestrating all programming and advertising changes, collecting as-runs, managing media, and re-routing live feeds.



