Photon Beard to Debut HMI-Focusable Floodlight at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Photon Beard will debut Platinum Blonde, its first HMI-focusable floodlight.



Platinum Blonde is a highly energy-efficient 1200W HMI linear lamp—provided in open face format—that is ideal for any application where raw output is required, such as a bounce light or for punching through diffusion to create a soft, yet powerful daylight source.



Because it only draws 1200W, Platinum Blonde can be powered from any domestic supply and it’s highly suitable for mobile applications. Photon Beard will also feature an array of solutions from its broad product line.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Photon Beard will be at booth C7849.