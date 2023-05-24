Philo Adds Nine New Free Channels
The streaming service is also highlighting content for Memorial Day and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
SAN FRANCISCO—Philo has announced that it is adding nine new free channels to its base package and that it will be highlighting programming for Memorial Day and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI).
The new FAST channels include: Cowboy Way, Drag Race Universe, Screambox TV, Boss Ross Channel, Fail Army, People are Awesome, Pet Collective, Comedy Dynamics, and Outside.
For Memorial Day, the Philo streaming service will be highlighting miniseries and films honoring those who lost their lives in wars. That content includes: “Band of Brothers” (History Channel), “We Were Soldiers” (MGM+), “Fury” (STARZ), “Hacksaw Ridge” (A&E) and “Flags of Our Fathers” (AMC).
It is also offering a variety of content honoring Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI). More information on that collection is available here.
