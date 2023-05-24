Philo Adds Nine New Free Channels

SAN FRANCISCO—Philo has announced that it is adding nine new free channels to its base package and that it will be highlighting programming for Memorial Day and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI).

The new FAST channels include: Cowboy Way, Drag Race Universe, Screambox TV, Boss Ross Channel, Fail Army, People are Awesome, Pet Collective, Comedy Dynamics, and Outside.

For Memorial Day, the Philo streaming service will be highlighting miniseries and films honoring those who lost their lives in wars. That content includes: “Band of Brothers” (History Channel), “We Were Soldiers” (MGM+), “Fury” (STARZ), “Hacksaw Ridge” (A&E) and “Flags of Our Fathers” (AMC).