PHABRIX Releases Version 4.5 Software for Qx Series Rasterizers

NEWBURY, U.K.—PHABRIX has released version 4.5 software for its Qx and QxL hybrid IP/SDI, 4K/UHD and HDR/WCG rasterizers.

The release extends and enhances the existing ST 2110 NMOS toolset of the Qx Series with the addition of generation and transmission capabilities for the QxL and enhancement of configuration controls, NMOS node status overviews and access to an IS-05 JSON tree view for both the Qx and QxL, the company said.

The release provides the Qx and QxL with an optional PCAP utility and selectable display of either ATC-LTC or ATC-VITC for mixed ANC timecode environments. The QxL now has the option for detection and analysis of 444 Extended UHD (EUHD) video formats for LED walls and graphics card applications, it said.

New features include:

A suite of AMWA NMOS tools providing flexibility when integrating with an NMOS controller and associate network topology.

An updated NMOS receiver for Qx/QxL offering more detailed information on the state of the NMOS API to assist with the analysis and debug of NMOS interoperability.

Addition of an NMOS sender to QxL to accompany the comprehensive 2110-20/30/31/40 generator with support for both 422 and 444 video formats in 2110-20.

A new EUHD option for the QxL, offering support for analysis and generation of UHD/4K YCbCr/RGB 444 formats in the range 47.95P – 60P.

A new, flexible 25G full line rate 4GB PCAP capture tool for QxL (10G line rate and 1GB PCAP for Qx) available as a PCAP license. The tool provides a flexible range of options to capture live IP traffic on either a single or dual media interface while in 2110 mode.

Improved remote operation with the ability to operate screen capture and PCAP remotely while running VNC.

New ST 2110 10- and 12-bit PsF format generation and analysis functionality for the QxL.

“V4.5 for the Qx and QxL is a milestone release, adding ground-breaking new features in the test and measurement market,” said PHABRIX CEO Phillip Adams. “Our customers want business and operational flexibility, as they now have many different requirements as their systems fragment; there is no one-size-fits-all.”