Peter Wharton Joins TAG Video Systems as Dir., Corporate Strategy

Tel Aviv—TAG Video Systems has named Peter Wharton the director, corporate strategy for the company’s global operations. Wharton joins TAG on a permanent basis following two years with the company as a consultant. He will evaluate opportunities, identifying areas of growth, and work with management and executive leadership to develop solutions that add value to customers’ financial, technical and operational business units.

“Peter has an incredible grasp of emerging technologies, such as cloud-based production, and how they will impact the future of the industry,” said Kevin Joyce, chief zer0 friction officer. “His extraordinary capabilities have been a tremendous resource as we help our customers navigate the new normal of remote production, but they also played a crucial role in the steady growth TAG has experienced, even in this time of global uncertainty.”

He formerly served as CTO for BroadStream Solutions and held numerous positions at Grass Valley (Miranda Technologies) ranging from business development to product management, development and engineering. Wharton, a SMPTE Fellow, currently serves as SMPTE’s membership vice president and has produced the “Bits By The Bay” SMPTE technology conference in the Washington, D.C. area since 1999.