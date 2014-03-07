PESA Receives 2014 Governor’s Trade Excellence Award

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.— PESA was selected as a 2014 recipient of the eighth annual Governor’s Trade Excellence Award. The company received its honor from Governor Robert Bentley on March 5 in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala.



Presented by the Alabama Department of Commerce and the Export Alabama Trade Alliance, the Governor’s Trade Excellence Award recognizes companies in Alabama that excel in overseas sales and service. The program aims to identify successful and innovative exporters, promote them as role models to encourage increased involvement in the global marketplace, and develop awareness of how exporting impacts Alabama’s economy. PESA is one of eight companies to receive the award in 2014.



“International sales continue to be an important part of PESA’s business plan, as we roll out new products and services to video professionals in a variety of industries,” said Chuck Tillett, PESA president and COO.



As a provider of audio/video baseband and IP connectivity products, PESA offers a selection of multi-path streaming products, routing switchers, matrix switchers, extenders, converters, media extenders, and signal processing gear to support government, military, industrial, commercial, medical, broadcast, and mobile truck applications. PESA is located in Huntsville, Ala., with regional sales offices throughout North America and China.