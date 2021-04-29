PESA Promotes Scott Barella to Chief Technology Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—PESA Switching Systems promoted Scott Barella to chief technology officer. He will lead PESA’s charge into the secure IP domain, leading a seasoned development team with a track record of developing successful products on schedule.

Howard Sutton, executive chairman of PESA said in a company statement, “We look forward to leveraging Scott’s experience and vision as we develop and expand our secure video, audio, USB and KVM distribution solution, ensuring sensitive media is safe from both insider and external threats.”

Barella is currently working on PESA’s new flagship product called Secura, which is a video, audio, USB and KVM extension and distribution system over IP.

Based in Colorado, Barella brings more than 22 years of experience in the broadcast and video industry across seven network stations, from transmitters to broadcast routing and IP solutions. During this time, he was also active in the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), as an active voting participant in the 32NF60 (ST 2110) Technical Working Group. His IP experience extends into the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) where he was the Vice Chair of the Working Group.