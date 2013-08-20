Pesa Names Christopher Thomas Senior Vice President of of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Pesa announced that Christopher Thomas has joined the company as executive vice president of engineering and chief technology officer. He will be responsible for all hardware and software engineering projects at PESA and, given his vast technical experience, will play a key role in developing the technology roadmap for Pesa.



Thomas has held senior executive management positions at Avocent, now Emerson, Maxvision, and Intergraph. Leading engineering teams and directing technology, he has played a major role in the significant growth with each of these organizations.