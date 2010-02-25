PENTA to unveil HD2line PRO family of LCD monitors

At the 2010 NAB Show, PENTA will introduce the HD2line PRO family of LCD monitors.

Building upon PENTA's display technology and advanced, multistandard, calibrated monitoring processor engine, the new monitors deliver color accuracy and monitoring performance to meet the needs of broadcasters and production companies.

PENTA, the exclusive representative of the Lux Media Plan specialty cameras in North America, will introduce the Lux Media Plan HD 1200 remote-control HD camera system. The micro-sized camera is designed to capture sports and concerts as well as offer solutions for shooting in tight spaces. The camera features a small housing and supports progressive resolutions up to 1080p. It can be controlled remotely over long distances.

See PENTA at NAB Show Booth N1023.