Pebble Hires Former GV Exec Neil Maycock as Chief Commercial Officer

Neil Mayock has joined playout specialists Pebble as the company’s new chief commercial officer, with Alison Pavitt moving to the role of chief revenue officer. Maycock joins Pebble from Grass Valley, where he was CMO and EVP of delivery and support.

In his new role at Pebble, he will be looking after marketing with a strategic focus in terms of the development of the business. “Part of the rationale behind chief commercial officer was that it’s a more appropriate vehicle for being able to talk to customers, and it does encompass the broader role,” he said.

