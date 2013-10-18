Pebble Broadcast Systems Appoints New VP of Sales

DENVER—Pebble Broadcast Systems has appointed named sales professional Kurt Schini as vice president of sales.



Schini has worked with industry players including Harmonic, EMC and most recently Thomson Video Networks where he held the director of sales position, and Schini has connections to resellers across the United States and Canada.



“Many stations are in the cycle of upgrading their master automation, and with so many new technologies coming down the road, the choice of upgrading to a state of the art solution or prolonging the life of their existing system is particularly pressing,” said Schini.