Pebble Beach Taps David Kicks as VP of Sales for North America, LATAM

WEYBRIDGE, U.K.—Pebble Beach Systems announced the appointment of David Kicks as vice president of sales for the North America and LATAM regions.

Company CEO Peter Mayhead said in a statement, “David’s rich experience and strong set of competencies will serve us well in these regions. As Pebble looks to consolidate its position and add new offerings into the market, we’re pleased to have him on board.”

Kicks brings 40 years of diverse industry experience to his new role having begun his career in engineering roles at Pro-Bel in the U.K. and then taking on sales responsibilities with Pro-Bel and Chyron. He moved to North America in 2004, and went on to hold senior regional and national sales roles with Snell Group, Vidcheck and Telestream.

Kicks said, “At a time of rapid technological change, [the company's young, driven team of engineers is] bringing new thinking and energy to the table. The strong problem-solving and collaborative ethos of the delivery team gives me great confidence in our ability to satisfy the specific needs of both the North American and LATAM markets.”